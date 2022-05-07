Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Treinen (shoulder) will undergo an MRI next wee, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Treinen has been on the injured list for over two weeks, and he's still dealing with pain in his shoulder. The right-hander hasn't picked up a baseball since landing on the IL, so he'll likely require time to ramp up his intensity once he's ultimately cleared to resume throwing.
