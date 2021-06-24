Treinen (1-3) took the loss in a 5-3 defeat at the hands of San Diego, allowing two runs on two hits with a strikeout in one inning Wednesday.

Treinen took over for starter Trevor Bauer in the seventh and retired three straight Padres but encountered trouble when he came back out for the eighth and allowed two hits before being removed. Victor Gonzalez entered and allowed both inherited runners to score which gave Treinen the loss. The earned runs snapped a five-inning scoreless stretch for Treinen that included five strikeouts with only two baserunners allowed. The veteran righty carries a 3.41 ERA and 1.21 WHIP moving forward.