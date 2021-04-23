Treinen (1-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Thursday against the Padres after giving up a run on three hits across one inning.

Treinen pitched the eighth after a strong start from Walker Buehler, but he allowed back-to-back singles to Jurickson Profar and Victor Caratini -- he allowed the game-winning run in the next at-bat on a double play that saw Profar cross home plate. Treinen was coming off six straight holds and this outing also ended his streak of scoreless appearances at six.