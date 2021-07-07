Treinen (2-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Marlins after allowing one run (unearned) with no hits or walks while striking out one.

Treinen finished the final out of the ninth inning during a 1-1 tie and re-entered in the 10th. Unfortunately a wild pitch allowed the extra-inning baserunner, Starling Marte, to eventually score after a throwing error by catcher Will Smith at third base. It was a messy ending to the game during an otherwise strong outing by Treinen. The right-hander has pitched well in the setup role this season, compiling a 2.86 ERA and 1.13 WHIP while finding himself in a three-way tie for the most holds in the league with 17 overall.