Treinen allowed one walk with no hits and no strikeouts across a scoreless 10th inning to earn the save Thursday against the Rockies.

Treinen was called upon to earn his fourth save of the season after Kenley Jansen threw a scoreless ninth inning to send the game to extra innings. With a runner starting on second base, Treinen walked the second batter he faced but induced a game-ending double play. Treinen has been an excellent high-leverage arm out of the Dodgers' bullpen, tallying 31 holds as well as maintaining a 1.95 ERA and 81:22 K:BB across 69.1 frames this season.