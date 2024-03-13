Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Treinen (chest) will travel with the Dodgers to South Korea for their season-opening series against the Padres next week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Roberts added that he expects Treinen to be included on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster. Treinen threw 15-to-20 pitches during a bullpen session Wednesday and seemed encouraged by his performance. The Dodgers don't play any more Cactus League games before their matchup against San Diego, so Treinen may still need to throw a simulated game before making his first regular-season appearance since 2022, but he at least appears to be trending in the right direction since suffering a bruised lung during Saturday's game.