Treinen has yet to pitch in a Cactus League game because he has been focusing on mechanical adjustments, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Treinen ended the 2019 campaign early due to a back issue, but health is not a concern for the right-handed reliever this spring. Rather, he has been working on his delivery in hopes of regaining the form that made him one of the league's top relievers two seasons ago. Treinen is likely to make his Cactus League debut in the coming week.