Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Treinen (shoulder) hasn't started throwing yet, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Treinen was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort April 22, but he hasn't pitched in a game since April 14. The move to the IL was backdated three days, so the right-hander is eligible to be activated April 29, but it doesn't appear likely that he'll be ready to go by then. Roberts indicated Tuesday that it "shouldn't be too long" before Treinen starts throwing again, but a clear timetable for his return has yet to be established.