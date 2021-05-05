Miller pitched three scoreless innings in his first professional appearance with High-A Great Lakes on Tuesday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five.

Miller was the Dodgers' first-round pick in the 2020 draft but wasn't able to log any professional innings last season due to the cancellation of the minor-league season. The Dodgers elected to assign him to their High-A club to begin his career, and Miller thrived in his first start, striking out five over three scoreless frames. He threw 54 pitches, 36 of which were strikes.