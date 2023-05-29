Miller is slated to start Monday's game against the Nationals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Miller will get another opportunity to prove he's deserving of a longer-term stay in the Los Angeles rotation after he performed well in his MLB debut in Atlanta last Tuesday, when he struck out five and gave up one run on four hits and one walk over five innings in a winning effort. With Gavin Stone surrendering seven earned runs in Sunday's loss to the Rays and now sporting a 14.40 ERA through his first three big-league starts, Miller doesn't have a high bar to clear Monday as he looks to stake a claim to a back-end rotation spot. Michael Grove (groin) appears poised to return from the 15-day injured list during the upcoming weekend, and he'll presumably replace one of Stone or Miller in the rotation.
