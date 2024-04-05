Miller (1-1) took the loss Friday against the Cubs, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

After striking out 11 over six scoreless innings in his first start, Miller came back to earth Friday, surrendering five runs in the second inning before departing with two outs in the frame. The 25-year-old Miller has already demonstrated the ups and downs typical of a young pitcher, though his long-term prospects remain encouraging. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, currently lined up for next week in Minnesota.