Miller took the loss for Triple-A Oklahoma City against Round Rock on Thursday, but he struck out 14 batters while allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over six innings.

Miller was electric in the outing, recording a professional career high with 14 punchouts. He finished the start with eight consecutive strikeouts but got no offensive support and was saddled with the loss. Miller has been impressive through three Triple-A appearances, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 24:3 K:BB over 18.2 innings.