Miller came away with a no-decision Saturday in the Dodgers' 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Nationals, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.

First pitch was delayed by over four hours due to rain, and Miller ended up delivering an erratic performance once the tarp was rolled back. The rookie right-hander set a new personal best for strikeouts in a start, generating 33 called or swinging strikes on 99 pitches, but he also gave up more than four runs for the first time since June 24. Miller also served up a homer for the fourth straight outing -- a two-run shot by Lane Thomas in the seventh inning -- and over that stretch he has a 4.78 ERA and 22:6 K:BB through 26.1 innings. Miller will look to get back on track in his next start, likely to come next weekend in Seattle.