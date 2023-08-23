Miller will get an extra day of rest before his next start, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller took the loss in his start Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five across 6.1 frames. After the game, manager Dave Roberts said he allowed Miller to pitch deep into the game because he will have a planned extra day of rest prior to his next outing. That means he won't start during the team's weekend series in Boston, also leaving the Dodgers' starter on Sunday up in the air.