Miller gave up six runs (five earned) in just 1.1 innings in his most recent start for Double-A Tulsa, and he currently owns a 4.87 ERA and 1.27 WHIP on the season.

Miller's strikeout numbers (11.3 K/9) and FIP (3.01) look good, but his results have been mighty inconsistent. In the start before that blowup, he struck out 11 over six strong innings -- and in the start before that, he struck out just two and didn't make it out of the third inning. That start-to-start volatility hints at considerable risk for fantasy purposes, but looking at the profile more broadly, Miller's ability to miss bats and keep the ball in the yard (just seven homers in 77.2 innings) offers a lot of promise. He's also still fairly inexperienced despite being 23 years old, having only thrown 134 minor-league frames across two seasons after COVID washed out his draft season in 2020.