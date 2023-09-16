Miller (10-3) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Friday.

Miller came up an out short of a quality start, but was still able to earn his fourth win in his last six starts. In that span, he's given up 18 runs over 38 innings. The rookie right-hander is at a 4.02 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 99:30 K:BB through 107.1 innings through 19 starts this season. Miller's projected for a favorable home start versus the Tigers next week.