Miller (2-0) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over six innings in a 6-1 victory over the Nationals. He struck out four.

Miller now has two consecutive quality starts to begin his big-league career. The former 29th overall pick in the 2020 draft has allowed just two runs over 11 total innings, and has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 9:2. The right-hander is tentatively slated to face the Yankees at home in his next start.