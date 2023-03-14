Miller was reassigned Monday to minor-league camp by the Dodgers.

Miller is one of the top pitching prospects in the system, and does have a chance to make starts for the Dodgers in 2023. The right-hander registered a 145:37 K:BB along with a 4.25 ERA over 112.1 innings accumulated in 24 appearances -- 23 starts -- with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

