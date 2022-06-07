Miller has a 4.38 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB through nine starts (37 innings) for Double-A Tulsa.
He's suffered from some bad luck, as Miller's FIP sits at a friendlier 3.37. The 23-year-old has done a good job missing bats and keeping the ball on the ground, and he has a workhorse's build at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. The Dodgers have been taking the training wheels off him recently, as his last two outings have been his two longest of the year (six and 5.2 innings, respectively). Having impressed in spring training and now in the minors, he's on the radar for a call-up to the big leagues, but that's still probably a little ways off, as he's not yet on the 40-man roster and the Dodgers don't currently have any rotation openings.