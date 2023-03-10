Miller is not expected to pitch in any Cactus League games this spring, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Miller upped his workload significantly in the minors last season, so the Dodgers are slow-playing him this spring. He remains one of the team's better prospects and should push to debut at some point in 2023.
