Dodgers' Brad Miller: Lands minors deal from Dodgers

Miller agreed Thursday with the Dodgers on a minor-league contract that includes an invitational to major-league spring training, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller's late arrival to camp along with his lackluster production at the MLB level since slugging 30 home runs for the Rays in 2016 make it unlikely that he'll earn his way onto the Opening Day roster. The infielder's minor-league contract presumably includes an opt-out clause that would allow him to pursue opportunities elsewhere if he doesn't receive a look in the big leagues in the first couple months of the season.