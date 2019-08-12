Dodgers' Brandon Lewis: Bashing at High-A Ogden

Lewis is hitting .362 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI in 26 games at High-A Ogden.

Lewis went deep three times Saturday, becoming the first Ogden player in five years to accomplish the feat. The Dodgers' fourth round draft pick is playing third base for the Raptors but may eventually be transitioned to first.

Our Latest Stories