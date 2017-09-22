Play

Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Activated from disabled list

McCarthy (finger) was activated from the disabled list Friday and will pitch out of the bullpen, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

With the Dodgers having clinched at least a tie in the National League West, the club will have plenty of chances to evaluate McCarthy's readiness to pitch in the postseason. Look for him to serve a multi-inning role should the Dodgers need somebody to clean up a messy start or eat some innings in a blowout.

