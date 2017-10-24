Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Added to World Series roster
McCarthy was included on the Dodgers' World Series roster, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
McCarthy will take the roster spot of Kyle Farmer, who was strictly used as a pinch hitter this postseason, going 0-for-4 with an RBI. The 34-year-old has appeared in just three games since the start of August -- with his last outing coming Oct. 1 -- but the Dodgers ultimately decided his length in the bullpen would be beneficial. McCarthy posted a 3.98 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 92.2 innings this season.
