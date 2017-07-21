Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Allows six through just four frames
McCarthy (6-4) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five batters through just four innings during Thursday's loss to Atlanta.
McCarthy has now allowed four runs or more in three of his past four starts and hasn't collected a victory since June 20. The Dodgers have rotation depth, so the veteran will need to tidy things up to guarantee his turn every fifth game. Still, with a 3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 6.9 K/9 and 3.33 FIP for the season, McCarthy remains a serviceable fantasy asset moving forward. He projects to face Minnesota at Dodger Stadium in his next start.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Lasts just 4.2 innings Friday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Quality start in return from DL•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Activated from disabled list Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: To toss simulated game Monday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Headed to disabled list•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...