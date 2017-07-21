Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Allows six through just four frames

McCarthy (6-4) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five batters through just four innings during Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

McCarthy has now allowed four runs or more in three of his past four starts and hasn't collected a victory since June 20. The Dodgers have rotation depth, so the veteran will need to tidy things up to guarantee his turn every fifth game. Still, with a 3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 6.9 K/9 and 3.33 FIP for the season, McCarthy remains a serviceable fantasy asset moving forward. He projects to face Minnesota at Dodger Stadium in his next start.