Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Blister impacts Thursday start

McCarthy experienced a recurrence of a blister on his finger Thursday, and he may get time off from the rotation to form a callous on it, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

The right-hander left his June 1 game with a blister on his right index finger. No concrete word yet if that's the same issue here, but it's likely, because that's a common location for these setbacks. McCarthy has come back to earth a bit after a sparkling start but remains a solid fantasy asset when healthy. Of course, one of his biggest flaws is his vulnerability to injury, and this may be another chapter of that saga, even if it shades toward a temporary absence.