Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Completes bullpen session
McCarthy (finger) tossed a 42-pitch bullpen session Sunday, but it has yet to be officially determined if he'll make his next start Tuesday against the Twins, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Before deciding whether McCarthy will make his next turn, the Dodgers' brass will likely check back in with the right-hander Monday to see if the blister on his finger is presenting any discomfort when he throws. If the Dodgers opt to push McCarthy back in the pitching schedule or deploy him out of the bullpen this week, Kenta Maeda would likely move up a day to make the Tuesday start.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Blister impacts Thursday start•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Allows six through just four frames•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Lasts just 4.2 innings Friday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Quality start in return from DL•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Activated from disabled list Saturday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...