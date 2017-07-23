Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Completes bullpen session

McCarthy (finger) tossed a 42-pitch bullpen session Sunday, but it has yet to be officially determined if he'll make his next start Tuesday against the Twins, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Before deciding whether McCarthy will make his next turn, the Dodgers' brass will likely check back in with the right-hander Monday to see if the blister on his finger is presenting any discomfort when he throws. If the Dodgers opt to push McCarthy back in the pitching schedule or deploy him out of the bullpen this week, Kenta Maeda would likely move up a day to make the Tuesday start.