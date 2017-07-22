Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Expected to start Tuesday
McCarthy (finger) is expected to start Tuesday against the Twins, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
There had been talk of the Dodgers possibly giving McCarthy some time off after he suffered a recurrence of a blister on his finger during Thursday's start. However, it would seem McCarthy's finger has already shown signs of healing. Kenta Maeda will be on standby in case the blister resurfaces.
