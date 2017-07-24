Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Heads to DL Monday
McCarthy (finger) officially landed on the disabled list Monday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Some reports stated that the right-hander may be able to still make his scheduled start Tuesday, but things changed following a bullpen session over the weekend. It's unclear how the Dodgers plan to manage their rotation moving forward, although Kenta Maeda will likely retain his spot in the rotation for now, while Hyun-Jin Ryu returns from the DL to fill another vacancy.
