Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Heads to DL

McCarthy (finger) officially landed on the disabled list Monday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Some reports stated that the right-hander may be able to still make his scheduled start Tuesday, but things changed following a bullpen session over the weekend. It's unclear how the Dodgers plan to manage their rotation moving forward, although Kenta Maeda will likely retain his spot, while Hyun-Jin Ryu is returning from the DL to fill another vacancy.