Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Heads to DL
McCarthy (finger) officially landed on the disabled list Monday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Some reports stated that the right-hander may be able to still make his scheduled start Tuesday, but things changed following a bullpen session over the weekend. It's unclear how the Dodgers plan to manage their rotation moving forward, although Kenta Maeda will likely retain his spot, while Hyun-Jin Ryu is returning from the DL to fill another vacancy.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Set for DL stint•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Completes bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Blister impacts Thursday start•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Allows six through just four frames•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Lasts just 4.2 innings Friday•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...