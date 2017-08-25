Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Listed as High-A starter Friday

McCarthy (finger) is listed as the Friday starter for High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

The game notes list the assignment for McCarthy, who's been on the 10-day disabled list since July 24. His major-league presence would help. Alex Wood (chest) is set to miss at least one start, and despite the fact that Clayton Kershaw (back) may return soon, the Dodgers would be wise to incorporate McCarthy as at least an occasional starter after rosters expand to preserve the health of every member of their rotation possible as they head into the postseason. This may cloud how many outings their rotation members will receive as the regular season winds to a close, which may affect their remaining fantasy value. Though he may need at least two tuneup starts, McCarthy deserves a look in many leagues with his impending activation.