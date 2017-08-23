Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Nearing rehab assignment

Manager Dave Roberts said McCarthy (finger) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment this week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

McCarthy is apparently over the blister issue that has kept him on the shelf for the last month. The length of his rehab assignment isn't clear at this point, but he'll join either High-A Rancho Cucamonga or Double-A Tulsa later in the week. Barring any setbacks, he's expected to return to the Dodgers when rosters expand in September.