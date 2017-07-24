Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Set for DL stint
McCarthy (finger) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list according to manager Dave Roberts, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Dodgers' rotation suffered a significant blow Sunday, as news broke that both McCarthy and ace Clayton Kershaw (back) are headed for DL stints. McCarthy reaggravated a blister on his right index finger in his last outing Thursday but was originally believed to be able to make his next start Tuesday against the Twins, though that won't happen now given his impending DL placement that will hold him out until at least July 30. Kenta Maeda will start Tuesday in his place.
