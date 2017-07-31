Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Throws off mound Sunday
McCarthy (finger) threw a bullpen session prior to Sunday's tilt against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.
This was the veteran's first throwing session since being placed on the disabled list July 24. It has yet to be determined whether the 34-year-old will embark on a rehab assignment once his blister issues have subsided. The Dodgers currently have four proven starters performing well in their rotation, leaving just one available slot as McCarthy and Clayton Kershaw (back) near their respective returns. The latter's inclusion in the rotation understandably takes priority, so the club may opt to take a cautious approach with McCarthy's activation.
