Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Converts save Sunday
Morrow struck out two batters over a perfect inning to convert the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Giants.
Kenley Jansen was getting extra rest after converting consecutive saves on Thursday and Friday, opening the door for Morrow to pick up his second save of the season. The 33-year-old has elevated himself into a setup role after posting a sparkling 2.11 ERA through 42.2 innings this season. The Dodgers may opt to give their closer extra rest with nothing left to play for in the final week of the regular season, so Morrow could wind up seeing another save opportunity or two down the stretch.
