Morrow pitched a scoreless ninth inning against the Pirates on Thursday for his first save of the season.

It was his 17th career save, but his first since 2009. Morrow has pitched very well this season with a 2.25 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 32 innings, but this will likely prove to be a one-off appearance in the ninth. Kenley Jansen was unavailable after recently pitching four times in a five-day span.