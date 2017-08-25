Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Earns first save of season
Morrow pitched a scoreless ninth inning against the Pirates on Thursday for his first save of the season.
It was his 17th career save, but his first since 2009. Morrow has pitched very well this season with a 2.25 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 32 innings, but this will likely prove to be a one-off appearance in the ninth. Kenley Jansen was unavailable after recently pitching four times in a five-day span.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Picks up third hold Friday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Strikes out two Friday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Rejoins big club Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Sent down by Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Collects win Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...