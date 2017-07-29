Morrow struck out two batters over a scoreless inning to pick up his third hold in Friday's 6-4 win over the Giants.

The 33-year-old has been pitching well in Dodger blue, posting a 1.66 ERA and 13.5 K/BB ratio over 21.2 innings. Morrow's 1.12 FIP ranks best amongst all of the club's relievers -- including Kenley Jansen -- which could be why he is seeing more high-leverage situations of late. The veteran arm has accrued just three holds this season, but that number could grow quickly as he continues to gain manager Dave Roberts' trust.