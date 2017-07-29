Morrow struck out two batters over a scoreless inning to pick up his third hold in Friday's 6-4 win over the Giants.

The 33-year-old has been pitching well in Dodger blue, posting a 1.66 ERA and 13.5 K/BB ratio over 21.2 innings. Morrow's 1.12 FIP ranks best amongst all of the club's relievers -- including Kenley Jansen -- which could be why he is seeing more high-leverage situations of late. The veteran arm has accrued just three holds this season, but that number could grow quickly as he continues to gain manager Dave Roberts' trust.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast