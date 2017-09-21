Morrow should see increased hold opportunities with Pedro Baez (coach's decision) being held out of action for a couple of games, Bill Plinkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 32-year-old was already pitching his way into a larger role after posting a 2.21 ERA and 5.8 K/BB ratio through 42 appearances, but with Baez out of the picture, Morrow clearly becomes the top option for hold chances -- and potential vulture saves -- in Los Angeles.