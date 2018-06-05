Dodgers' Braydon Fisher: Goes to Dodgers in fourth round

The Dodgers have selected Fisher with the 134th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Fisher, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound high-school arm from Texas, saw his stock rise after his fastball velocity jumped from the low-90s last summer to a consistent 92-to-96 miles per hour this spring. Given his big frame, the 17-year-old should gain a few more ticks to the offering as he bulks up, thereby raising his ceiling relative to some of the more undersized young hurlers in the draft. The right-hander will need to hone his slider and changeup to find consistent success against more advanced competition, but his blend of raw stuff and athleticism made his upside to enticing for the Dodgers to pass up with the final pick of the fourth round.