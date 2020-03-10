Dodgers' Brett de Geus: Reassigned to minor-league camp
The Dodgers reassigned de Geus to minor-league camp Monday.
The right-hander appeared in six Cactus League games, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters in 6.2 innings. He posted a 1.16 ERA and 36:7 K:BB over 31 frames as a reliever with High-A Rancho Cucamonga last season. While he's likely to start the season at the Double-A level, de Geus could make his make his major-league debut in 2020 if he's able to continue the success he experienced last season.
