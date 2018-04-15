Valera was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Valera was acquired by the Dodgers in an April 1 deal with the Cardinals and is 6-for-19 at the plate to begin the minor-league season. The 26-year-old is a solid contact hitter, having sported a higher walk rate than strikeout rate at nearly every level in the minors. He hasn't struck out in more than 10 percent of his at-bats since rookie ball in 2011. Valera will provide the Dodgers with infield depth while Justin Turner (wrist) is on the DL, and Logan Forsythe battles a shoulder injury. Forsythe is ticketed for a MRI in the near future, and the diagnosis there should help determine how much playing time to forecast for Valera.