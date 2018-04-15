Valera was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Valera was acquired by the Dodgers in an April 1 deal with the Cardinals and is 6-for-19 at the plate to begin the minor-league season. The 26-year-old is a solid contact hitter, having sported a higher walk rate than strikeout rate at nearly every level in the minors. He hasn't struck out in more than 10 percent of his at-bats since rookie ball in 2011. Valera will provide the Dodgers with infield depth while Justin Turner (wrist) is on the DL, and Logan Forsythe battles a shoulder injury. Forsythe is ticketed for a MRI in the near future, and the diagnosis there should help determine how much playing time to forecast for Valera.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories