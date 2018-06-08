Dodgers' Breyvic Valera: Contributes in win
Valera started at second base and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-7 win over the Pirates.
It appeared that a platoon situation may have been forming at the keystone following Valera's promotion May 29, but that theory fell by the wayside with Logan Forsythe starting all three of the Dodgers' previous three contests (two against righties). Th 25-year-old is slashing .208/.321/.208 in 28 plate appearances with the big club, and he should continue serving a backup utility role until his spot on the 25-man roster is needed.
