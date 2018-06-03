Dodgers' Breyvic Valera: Drives in three Saturday
Valera went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 12-4 win over the Rockies.
Valera has started three of the Dodgers' last four contests, with the last two coming at the expense of the struggling Logan Forsythe. The 25-year-old has gone just 3-for-17 across two brief stints in the majors this year, so it's too early to say that a true platoon situation has developed at the keystone. If this trend of playing time continues, however, then deep and NL-only owners may want to take notice, as Valera proved he can produce at the plate with Triple-A Oklahoma City (.317/.393/.537 in 140 plate appearances).
