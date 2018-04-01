Dodgers' Breyvic Valera: Headed to Dodgers
Valera was dealt to the Dodgers on Sunday in exchange for outfield prospect Johan Meises, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. The Dodgers optioned Valera to Triple-A Oklahoma City after acquiring him, according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.
Valera made five appearances for the Cardinals in 2017, but failed to break camp for the upcoming season. He doesn't hit for much power, but collected 11 steals and batted .314 for Triple-A Memphis last season. It seems unlikely that he'll get a shot in an established Los Angeles outfield this season, but the 26-year-old still has room to grow while serving as organizational depth at the Triple-A level. Valera has two option years remaining (per Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com), so the Dodgers won't be rushed in making a decision.
