Dodgers' Breyvic Valera: Heads back to Triple-A
Valera was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
Valera joined the Dodgers as the 26th man for their series in Mexico and was used as a pinch hitter twice. He's 0-for-4 with two walks at the major-league level so far this season. For Oklahoma City, he's hitting .373/.459/.549 with a pair of homers in 17 games.
