Valera was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Valera will head back to the minors after appearing in just two games and registering two at-bats for the Dodgers, going 0-for-2. The 26-year-old will continue to serve as organizational depth. He's hitting an impressive .373/.459/.549 with two homers in 17 games for Oklahoma City this season.