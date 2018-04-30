Valera was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Valera is listed on the lineup card for Monday's game, indicating he's back with the big club for the second time this season. He appeared in just two games and went 0-for-1 with a walk during his first stint with the Dodgers. Valera should provide additional infield depth with Corey Seager (elbow) expected to miss the remainder of the season.