Dodgers' Breyvic Valera: Returns to majors as 26th man
Valera was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday to act as the Dodgers' 26th man for their series with the Padres in Mexico.
As expected, Valera will head back to the majors to provide infield depth off the bench while the team is across the border. He doesn't figure to log much playing time this weekend and will likely be sent right back to the minors following the series' conclusion.
