Dodgers' Breyvic Valera: Returns to Triple-A
Valera was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Just three days after being called up from Oklahoma City, Valera is set to return. Valera appeared in two games with the big club, over which he went 0-for-1 and drew a walk. In a corresponding move, Max Muncy was recalled from Oklahoma City.
