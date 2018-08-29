Dodgers' Brian Dozier: Connects for 20th homer
Dozier went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over Texas.
It was Dozier's 20th homer of the season, and fourth since joining the Dodgers at the beginning of the month. The change of scenery hasn't affected the veteran's production, as he continues to provide value across the four standard counting stat categories while carrying a middling batting average (.241 in Los Angeles and .229 overall).
More News
-
Dodgers' Brian Dozier: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Brian Dozier: Fills role of leadoff hitter well•
-
Dodgers' Brian Dozier: Batting leadoff Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Brian Dozier: Dealing with abnormal heartbeat•
-
Dodgers' Brian Dozier: Leaves game with dizziness•
-
Dodgers' Brian Dozier: Steals two bases•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start