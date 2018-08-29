Dozier went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over Texas.

It was Dozier's 20th homer of the season, and fourth since joining the Dodgers at the beginning of the month. The change of scenery hasn't affected the veteran's production, as he continues to provide value across the four standard counting stat categories while carrying a middling batting average (.241 in Los Angeles and .229 overall).